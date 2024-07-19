Insider Selling: Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,794.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Interface Trading Down 0.7 %

TILE opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $961.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.00.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Interface had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Interface during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Interface by 131.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Interface during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Interface by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Interface in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Featured Stories

