Insider Selling: Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Chairman Sells 207,000 Shares of Stock

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $9,362,610.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,729,722 shares in the company, valued at $78,235,326.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lazard stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -128.51 and a beta of 1.40. Lazard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.57 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently -571.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAZ shares. StockNews.com lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Lazard in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

