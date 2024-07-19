Insider Selling: MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) SVP Sells 4,885 Shares of Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $413,271.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSM stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $105.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.88.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $979.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Baird R W downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

Institutional Trading of MSC Industrial Direct

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 42,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $1,668,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 775,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,476,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

