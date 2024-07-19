Insider Selling: Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CEO Sells 12,075 Shares of Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 12,075 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $23,063.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,360,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,987.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neuronetics Stock Performance

Shares of STIM stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuronetics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,178,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 51,881 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 725,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 487,591 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 63.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 52,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, William Blair raised Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Stories

