Insider Selling: Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CEO Sells 12,075 Shares of Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 12,075 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $23,063.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,360,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,987.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Neuronetics Stock Performance
Shares of STIM stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05.
Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuronetics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, William Blair raised Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.
About Neuronetics
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
