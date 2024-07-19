Insider Selling: OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Major Shareholder Sells 596 Shares of Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $14,494.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at $541,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,472 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $84,057.12.

On Monday, July 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,038 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $25,078.08.

On Friday, July 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 738 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $17,689.86.

On Monday, July 1st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 104 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $2,424.24.

On Friday, June 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 514 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $12,438.80.

On Monday, June 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 27 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $654.21.

On Thursday, June 20th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 11 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $266.64.

On Monday, June 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 125 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $3,027.50.

On Friday, June 14th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 563 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $13,337.47.

On Monday, June 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 302 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $7,326.52.

OFS Credit Price Performance

NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $116.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.33.

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.04%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCCI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

