Insider Selling: OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Insider Sells 49,408 Shares of Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) insider Michael F. Marino III sold 49,408 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $56,325.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,528.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OPTN opened at $1.08 on Friday. OptiNose, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $122.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.12.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the first quarter worth $36,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in OptiNose in the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in OptiNose by 34.0% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,038,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 516,730 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OPTN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on OptiNose from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

