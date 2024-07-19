Insider Selling: Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) EVP Sells $557,616.78 in Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $557,616.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,467.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Progress Software stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $62.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Progress Software by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 993.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 225,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

