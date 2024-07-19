Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 588 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Insight 2811 Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 84,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $76,049,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $177.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $222.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.44.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

