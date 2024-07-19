Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 2,948 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 84,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,049,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $177.69 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $290.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

