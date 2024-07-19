Inspire Investing LLC Buys 159 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LGIH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

LGI Homes Stock Down 3.3 %

LGIH stock opened at $102.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.36 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.16. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.