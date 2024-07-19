Inspire Investing LLC Buys 333 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 396.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000.

Insider Activity at Papa John’s International

In other Papa John’s International news, CEO Ravi Thanawala bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $99,579.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,797.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PZZA. BTIG Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $42.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average is $61.45. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.47 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 81.78%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

