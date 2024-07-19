Inspire Investing LLC Buys 675 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacira BioSciences

In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 5,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $143,192.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,273,336.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,150 shares of company stock valued at $602,170. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PCRX

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of PCRX opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.