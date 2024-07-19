Inspire Investing LLC Buys 807 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 214,050.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 21.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.35.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of BKU opened at $36.20 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $37.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average is $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.35.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. BankUnited’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

