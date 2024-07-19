Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 83.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 205.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Semtech Stock Down 1.8 %

SMTC opened at $32.46 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.55.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Semtech had a negative net margin of 129.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The firm had revenue of $206.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

