Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

ACHC stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -474.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $62.04 and a one year high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

