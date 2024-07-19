Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,946,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,359,000 after acquiring an additional 171,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 224.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,518,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,728,357 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in First Horizon by 49.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,333,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,340,000 after buying an additional 4,434,929 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,641,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,526,000 after acquiring an additional 883,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $86,487,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FHN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

First Horizon Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:FHN opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

