Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DMC Group LLC raised its position in MasTec by 5.5% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in MasTec by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 33,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Trading Up 0.8 %

MTZ stock opened at $104.27 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.17.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. Analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.23.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

