Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Laureate Education by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Laureate Education by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laureate Education news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $97,158.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,149.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Laureate Education news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $97,158.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,149.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $30,962,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,122,190 shares of company stock valued at $31,080,297 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of LAUR opened at $15.15 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Laureate Education had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Laureate Education Profile

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.