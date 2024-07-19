Inspire Investing LLC Grows Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,278,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,050,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 4,600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,807 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,022,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Alan G. Levin acquired 7,861 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $49,995.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,951 shares in the company, valued at $285,888.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alan G. Levin purchased 7,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,888.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven K. Galson acquired 21,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $120,450.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,014.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 103,601 shares of company stock valued at $596,338 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

