Inspire Investing LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $341,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $341,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,466.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Primerica from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.50.

Primerica Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PRI opened at $251.45 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.76 and a 1 year high of $256.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). Primerica had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $742.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

