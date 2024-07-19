Inspire Investing LLC Has $356,000 Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,373 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 9,066.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 593.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ormat Technologies from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $50,393.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.65. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $85.82.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 5.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

