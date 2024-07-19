Inspire Investing LLC Has $356,000 Stock Position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 40.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73,450 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GERN. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Geron by 4.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 804,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Geron during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Geron by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 9.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 251,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 21,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Geron by 67.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 42,109 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron Price Performance

Geron stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Geron Co. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a negative net margin of 38,730.00%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Geron news, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $1,332,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,562,248 shares of company stock worth $6,808,004 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GERN. Robert W. Baird lowered Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.93.

Get Our Latest Report on Geron

About Geron

(Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.