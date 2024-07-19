Inspire Investing LLC Has $357,000 Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Rayonier by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 161,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 93,768 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Rayonier during the first quarter worth approximately $961,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier in the first quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,027,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 3,240.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 17,112 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $29.64 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

