Inspire Investing LLC Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Tanger were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,048,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,223,000 after acquiring an additional 94,887 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tanger by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,844,000 after buying an additional 110,297 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Tanger by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after acquiring an additional 649,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tanger by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,487,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC grew its position in Tanger by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,010,000 after acquiring an additional 771,066 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Stock Performance

Tanger stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. Tanger Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68.

Tanger Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Tanger’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKT shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Tanger from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

About Tanger

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

