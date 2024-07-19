Inspire Investing LLC Increases Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,279,000 after acquiring an additional 46,132 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $31,429,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,542 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.66. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.98 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.83.

Insider Activity

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $333.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.58 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 11,250 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,783.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at $502,321.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

