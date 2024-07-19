Inspire Investing LLC Invests $357,000 in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HE. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 686.9% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 172.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

HE stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $40.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $897.16 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.16%.

HE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

