Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 345.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth $41,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 2.6 %

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $187.10 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $138.67 and a 1-year high of $221.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.96.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $469.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

