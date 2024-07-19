Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 13,494 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 53,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,462. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,567.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITCI stock opened at $74.94 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $84.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average of $69.53.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

