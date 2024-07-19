Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Enpro were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Enpro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enpro in the first quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group increased its stake in Enpro by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Enpro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Stock Performance

Shares of NPO stock opened at $161.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1,156.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enpro Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.08 and a 52 week high of $171.35.

Enpro Announces Dividend

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. Enpro had a positive return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Enpro’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -857.08%.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

