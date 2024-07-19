Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,417 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ardelyx by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,565,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after acquiring an additional 97,951 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,494 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,012,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,753 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ardelyx by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,816,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 150,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,375,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after buying an additional 277,620 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ardelyx

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,310,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,389,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,310,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,389,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $1,832,374.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,293.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 534,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,050. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.69.

Ardelyx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 0.83. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. Ardelyx’s revenue for the quarter was up 303.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

