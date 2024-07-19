Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,256,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 77,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the first quarter worth $1,134,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth about $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Zamarripa bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $120,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,095.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.50.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Distribution Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $416.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

