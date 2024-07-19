Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 197 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $98.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.26 and a 52-week high of $115.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at NV5 Global

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.19). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. NV5 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $293,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $286,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $293,186.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,123 shares of company stock valued at $763,857. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price (up from $121.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Articles

