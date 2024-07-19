Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 9,532 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,301,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 378.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 612,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 484,332 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 107.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,443,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,128 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,623,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,294,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,361,000 after buying an additional 259,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,521.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,521.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $185,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,451 shares of company stock worth $378,452. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $890.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.38 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

