Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $31.23 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.80 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FIBK. StockNews.com cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $5,306,625.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 879,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,887.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

