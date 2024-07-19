Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 11.3% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $96,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.73, for a total value of $1,746,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,898,081.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $96,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,583 shares of company stock worth $4,495,132. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of UNF opened at $181.20 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $149.58 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.81.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

