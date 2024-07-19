Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth $370,000.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.76 million, a PE ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 0.87. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average is $20.32.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. Analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Dril-Quip from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

