Inspire Investing LLC Sells 16,297 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,297 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 14.7% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 368.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 73.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $70.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.29. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $73.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $447.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Green Brick Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Green Brick Partners news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,625.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,625.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard S. Press acquired 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,666.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

