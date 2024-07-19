Inspire Investing LLC Sells 2,281 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in National Vision by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in National Vision by 165,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in National Vision by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000.

National Vision Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.01. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. National Vision had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $542.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of National Vision from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Vision

In other National Vision news, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other National Vision news, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,471,131.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Vision Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

