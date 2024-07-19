Inspire Investing LLC Sells 2,858 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,481,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the first quarter worth $923,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Harmonic by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after acquiring an additional 163,882 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth $2,848,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth $19,257,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLIT. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Harmonic had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $122.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $577,393.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,616 shares in the company, valued at $696,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

