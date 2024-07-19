Inspire Investing LLC Sells 351 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Up 3.5 %

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $100.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.46. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.02 and a 52 week high of $115.22.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $271.88 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

