Inspire Investing LLC Sells 368 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Innospec by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,941,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,607,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Innospec by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Innospec by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Innospec news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 525 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $68,134.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,994.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innospec Stock Performance

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $128.82 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $133.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Innospec had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

About Innospec

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

