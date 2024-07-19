Inspire Investing LLC Sells 5,016 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $485.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.44. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $6.77.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 25.42%. Analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

