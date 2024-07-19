Inspire Investing LLC Sells 638 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,509,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,055,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 393,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after buying an additional 45,215 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 84,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after buying an additional 41,446 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

GTLS opened at $162.98 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.48 and a twelve month high of $184.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTLS. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.77.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

