Inspire Investing LLC Sells 638 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,509,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,055,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 393,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after buying an additional 45,215 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 84,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after buying an additional 41,446 shares during the last quarter.
Chart Industries Trading Down 1.7 %
GTLS opened at $162.98 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.48 and a twelve month high of $184.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTLS. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.77.
View Our Latest Report on Chart Industries
About Chart Industries
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chart Industries
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Top Energy Stock Poised for Growth: Slow and Steady Wins the Race
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.