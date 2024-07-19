Inspire Investing LLC Sells 675 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 49.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Ingevity by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Ingevity by 8.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ingevity from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Ingevity Stock Down 3.0 %

NGVT stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $36.66 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.31.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $340.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Profile

(Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.