Inspire Investing LLC Sells 708 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,423 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTFC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTFC. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.23.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $106.26 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $113.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

