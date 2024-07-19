Inspire Investing LLC Sells 967 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 74.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of GMS by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,068,000 after purchasing an additional 456,692 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in GMS by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 478,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,410,000 after buying an additional 51,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in GMS by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 51,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

NYSE GMS opened at $89.95 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $101.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.41 and a 200-day moving average of $89.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.02%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,804.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

