Intelligent Living Application Group (NASDAQ:ILAG) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.78. 492,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 512,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Intelligent Living Application Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52.

About Intelligent Living Application Group

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mechanical locksets to customers in the United States and Canada. Its mechanical locksets consist of deadbolts, entry locksets, privacy locksets, and passage locksets as well as storerooms locks. The company offers locksets for outdoors comprising main entrances and gates, and indoor uses.

