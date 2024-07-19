Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $119.60 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.60 and a 1 year high of $129.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

