International Biotechnology (LON:IBT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $649.16

International Biotechnology (LON:IBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 649.16 ($8.42) and traded as high as GBX 716 ($9.29). International Biotechnology shares last traded at GBX 698 ($9.05), with a volume of 70,982 shares.

International Biotechnology Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 648.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 649.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of £273.20 million, a PE ratio of 664.76 and a beta of 0.18.

International Biotechnology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. This is a positive change from International Biotechnology’s previous dividend of $13.90. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. International Biotechnology’s payout ratio is 2,666.67%.

International Biotechnology Company Profile

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

