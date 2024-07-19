Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Shares Gap Down to $30.65

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.65, but opened at $29.20. Interpublic Group of Companies shares last traded at $29.98, with a volume of 651,775 shares.

IPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

